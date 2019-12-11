Fans have been wondering exactly who (former) Supreme Leader Snoke is ever since his enigmatic appearance in The Force Awakens, and The Last Jedi only gave us more questions when Kylo Ren unceremoniously killed off his boss before the mystery of his origins could be answered. Some new spoilers though are pointing to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealing all about the First Order bigwig, despite his death in the last movie.

Last week, We Got This Covered brought you the news that Snoke will be unveiled as a mere puppet of Emperor Palpatine’s, with Darth Sidious actually having a whole batch of clones of the villain. And now, Making Star Wars have seemingly confirmed our scoop with their own report, which offers fresh details on how this revelation comes about in Episode IX.

Apparently, Kylo Ren will be the one to discover the truth about his late master when he finds Palpatine’s secret HQ on the planet Exegol. And when he refuses to believe what the Sith Lord is saying to him, Palpatine allegedly gets angry and cries out “I am Snoke!” MSW writes that this is likely a callback to his famous line in Revenge of the Sith – “I am the Senate!” Much as in that instance, it’s thought to be a metaphorical statement and not an indication that Snoke is a clone of himself.

At one point during their conversation on Exegol, Kylo mentions Supreme Leader Snoke outright,” writes MSW. “The smile on Darth Sidious’ face falls and he makes a rather bold proclamation. “I am Snoke!” Sources across the board who would comment on the line believe it’s said metaphorically, though. Darth Sidious is behind Snoke, as Snoke was his puppet creation. The film will imply he controlled Supreme Leader Snoke, but not that Snoke is actually an avatar of Palptine himself.

Though we’ll find out the truth behind Snoke, the same can’t be said about Palpatine’s own backstory. MSW’s report claims that TROS doesn’t explicitly confirm how the Emperor is still alive following his deathly descent at the hands of Vader in Return of the Jedi. So apparently, it’ll be up to fans to decide how this is possible. At least until some comic or novel explains the reason.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on December 20th, and at this point, we really can’t wait.