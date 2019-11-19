“We’re all in this. ‘Till the end.”

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the only big cinematic send-off of 2019, think again; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on the verge of its grand December debut, and the Powers That Be over at Lucasfilm have today rolled out another TV spot to announce that, yes, tickets for Episode IX are now on sale.

Today’s reel of footage begins with a familiar shot of C-3PO saying goodbye (?) to his friends – human and otherwise – before plunging into Rey’s quest to defeat Kylo Ren and, presumably, Emperor Palpatine, who’s returned from the brink of death. It’s all part of director J.J. Abrams’ overarching plan to bring closure to this nine-part saga, so expect many more callbacks to the Star Wars films of old when The Rise of Skywalker makes its debut on December 20th.

But for now, kick back and enjoy this new sizzle reel, in which you’ll be able to see Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley’s Rey go head-to-head once more, before the latter takes a leap of faith…

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With Jedi: Fallen Order entertaining gamers the world over and The Mandalorian charting the adventure of Pedro Pascal’s masked bounty hunter (new episode this Friday, November 22nd!), it’s a very, very exciting time for that famous far-away galaxy. And it all culminates with the global release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next month.

The ninth and final installment in Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Saga is due to make its premiere on December 19th in the United Kingdom and a select handful of other territories, before it makes its way across the pond in time for its U.S. debut on December 20th.