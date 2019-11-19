Lucasfilm Debuts 8 New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos

Entertainment Weekly has revealed a bunch of new images from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as part of their cover story for the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. These eight photos – seen down below – showcase just about all of the main players from the much-anticipated movie, including Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren et al. Though there are a few notable exceptions in the form of Luke, Leia, Lando and Palpatine. Given the secrecy surrounding their appearances, however, that’s not exactly a surprise.

The first still sees Daisy Ridley’s heroine armed with her lightsaber in a forest, keeping watch on a red floating orb. Is this a training exercise or a serious situation? Another shot, meanwhile, features Adam Driver’s First Order commander, looking as solemn as ever while in a space station chamber. On the other side of the fight, a different image checks in on the Resistance, with Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) attending some kind of meeting.

Additional photos give us fresh looks at two Star Wars newcomers making their debuts in the film. Namely, Naomi Ackie as Jannah and Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde. Not much is known about Jannah but it’s thought that she could be Lando’s daughter. Pryde, meanwhile, is a sinister senior figure in the First Order who’s believed to be even more cruel than General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).

The rest of the pics include a shot of Stormtroopers marching through a blizzard, with several dressed for the weather. One ominous image also sees our heroes – including Chewie (Joonas Suotamo) – looking at something surprising off-camera. And finally, we have the boys piloting the Millennium Falcon, but it’s not going too well judging by their faces and that red glow. What could be the problem? It’s hard to say right now, but we’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.