Darth Vader’s iconic black helmet is undoubtedly one of the hallmarks of Star Wars.

Not only does it contain that signature breathing apparatus – and, by effect, the catalyst for James Earl Jones’ rasping performance – but it also stands as a monolithic symbol from the era of the Galactic Empire, back when Vader and Grand Moff Tarkin ruled the galaxy unchallenged.

Fast forward to the Sequel Trilogy, and Vader’s helmet has been reduced to a charred pile of ash, one which is sent soaring through the air on today’s brand new (and really rather stunning) poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As you’ll see below, the combined might of Rey and Kylo Ren – played once again by Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, respectively – reduces Darth Vader’s mask to scorched rubble, effectively signaling the end of the Skywalker Saga we know and love.

It’s pretty poignant, wouldn’t you agree? Particularly when you remember that Kylo Ren is actually Vader’s grandson, which goes some ways to explaining the hero-worshipping throughout The Force Awakens – e.g. “nothing will stand in our way. I will finish what you started.”

Going one step further, will the destruction of Vader’s helmet pave the way for Kylo’s redemption? Without that Empire-era totem to cling on to, Adam Driver’s Supreme Leader (sorry, Snoke) may find himself morally conflicted, in which case Emperor Palpatine may prove to be Rey and Ren’s common enemy. We’ll have the answers we seek soon enough, now that Episode IX is little over two weeks out from its grand debut.

That’s right; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been cleared for take-off. Its ETA? December 20th in the United States, a mere 24 hours after its debut across the pond.