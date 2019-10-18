Back in 2003, an incredible video game called Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released and many fans’ lives pretty much changed forever. It was the first time they got to play a game which took place thousands of years before the Original Trilogy and filled in the galaxy far, far away with a whole load of brand new mythology. And now, there are rumours that Lucasfilm could be bringing some of that mythology into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The reason why this might be quite exciting news to many is because when Disney purchased Lucasfilm for a ludicrous fee ($4.05 billion), the Knights Of The Old Republic video games were no longer canon, meaning that everything they’d played and experienced now counted for, well, nothing. Yet, that might all change with The Rise of Skywalker, thanks to the new type of First Order Stormtroopers, which are known as Sith Troopers.

Fans of the Knights of the Old Republic might be getting rather giddy at this point because the name Sith Troopers actually comes from the game. They served as part of Darth Revan’s Sith army and were pretty formidable during the Jedi Civil War. This could, of course, just be a massive coincidence, but with someone as nerdy as J.J. Abrams helming the project, we think this might be a very much deliberate callback to the games and could open up the universe to the lore explored in the Knights of the Old Republic.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Reveals New Sith Trooper Design 1 of 7

There’ve also been rumours making the rounds suggesting that Disney might be looking to use some of the material from the beloved video games for their future Star Wars movies. Particularly, the ones being developed by Games of Thrones co-creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, which could feature Darth Malak as the villain.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy fueled these rumours recently as well when she was asked whether the films will ever explore the mythology from the Knights of the Old Republic and answered:

“You know, we talk about that all the time. Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now I have no idea where thing might fall.”

Of course, we could be off the mark with our speculation here, but we’ll find out for sure what the deal with these new Sith Troopers is when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.