Next Star Wars Trilogy Will Reportedly Be Led By A Woman Of Color

With the exception of Anthology duo Rogue One and Solo, Star Wars on the big screen has always adhered to the rule of three. Up until the troubled origin story for everyone’s favorite roguish smuggler bombed at the box office, though, standalone spinoffs were a great idea in practice, one that allowed a new generation of filmmakers to tell one-off stories that didn’t have to adhere to the narrative throughline established in the Sequel Trilogy.

Of course, not every reinvention of the franchise has to come burdened with a three-film arc in mind, but it worked twice for George Lucas, so it’s little wonder that Disney retained the concept after purchasing Lucasfilm. As far as we know, the three Star Wars movies currently in active development aren’t connected in any sort of meaningful way, with Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi all free to put their own spins on the mythology, but the idea of an entire trilogy is never going to be too far from the studio’s mind.

Rian Johnson’s trio is still tentatively on the cards, while Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were hired to craft three feature films before departing a galaxy far, far away in almost record time, but as things stand, any fourth trilogy hasn’t yet been confirmed or denied by the decision makers in the Mouse House’s boardroom.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the next big Star Wars trilogy will be led by a woman of color, but that’s the beginning and end of the tipster’s information. Of course, it doesn’t really matter in the slightest who ends up playing the main role in the next major multi-film event, as long as the story is up to scratch and it avoids the many pitfalls of the Sequel Trilogy, but it’ll be interesting to see who Lucasfilm chooses to star in it nonetheless.