Stephen King comes bearing the gift of 2 new recommendations, both of which coincidentally happen to be Stephen King adaptations

There’s no harm in shame on patting yourself on the back, especially if you happen to be one of the most iconic, popular, and legendary figures in your chosen profession. All Stephen King has to do these days is mention any movie or TV show on social media by name and his millions of followers will immediately track it down, with his latest recommendations coming straight from the mind of the maestro.

In his defense, they both happen to be very good and available to stream on the same platform, so any and all King enthusiasts out there with a Hulu account can concoct the perfect double-feature by watching Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman prior to diving straight into 2002 miniseries Rose Red.

The former follows the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines path of turning a small sliver of King’s writing into a full-blown movie, although it wouldn’t be too harsh to say The Boogeyman does it exponentially better. Meanwhile, Rose Red followed a similar path to Storm of the Century – King’s favorite-ever adaptation of his work – by originating exclusively as a small screen event penned by the man himself.

THE BOOGEYMAN: Now on Hulu. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 5, 2023

ROSE RED: Also on Hulu. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 5, 2023

Both heavily involve haunted houses and things going bump in the night, too, although the execution couldn’t be markedly different considering one is a monster lurking in the dark kinda story, while the other is a more classical haunted house tale, but they’ve each got frights to spare.

King doesn’t exactly rate all of the films and TV shows based on his bibliography in the highest esteem, so it’s well worth listening when he name-drops two at the same time.