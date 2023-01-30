Stephen King has an entirely fitting response to ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer

The trailer for upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight. Even the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, seems terrified, which is saying something considering the film is based on one of his own short stories.

The It author tweeted his response to the trailer on Sunday, shortly after it was posted online and it’s safe to say that his verdict is shared by the majority.

That it is Stephen, that it is. The author didn’t provide much else in the way of information regarding his thoughts on the adaptation of his story, or what direction the film might take the source material. All we know so far is that the film will be adapting one of King’s oldest short stories, from way back in 1973.

The man is consistently bringing out new books to this day and there are a couple more adaptations of his work due to be released at some point in the near future, including a big-screen conversion of Salem’s Lot, among other things. So you can forgive the man for not being too in-depth on his opinions of the trailer and just letting it speak for itself.

The trailer doesn’t give much away but we do know that the film revolves around two sisters dealing with the loss of their mother when a malicious entity begins terrorizing them whilst they struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention. The film is directed by Rob Savage (Host) and stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Kenobi) as well as David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad).

The Boogeyman is set to hit theaters this summer, June 2.