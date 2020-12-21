Stephen King Says One Scene In Greenland Will Stick With Him For A Long Time

Gerard Butler debuted on our screens in 1997 period drama Mrs. Brown, but it wasn’t until Zack Snyder’s 300 nearly a decade later that he experienced true success and put himself on the map. After all, it still remains as one of the biggest hits of his career and helped him carve out a nice little path as a bankable leading man for mid-budget action thrillers that consistently pull in solid box office numbers and go down well with audiences.

Indeed, if you see Butler attached to a movie, you always know what you’re going to get, with the actor offering up one gruffly charismatic performance after another in perfectly enjoyable actioners that never break the mold, but are more than entertaining enough to throw on for a couple of hours.

His latest effort, Greenland, is a $35 million disaster thriller that sees a meteor hurdling towards Earth, with the actor trying to get his family to safety before it’s too late. So far, it’s been received pretty well by both critics and fans alike, with many citing it as one of Butler’s better movies. Even Stephen King checked it out, and while he admits that it isn’t “high art,” he did say that one scene will resonate with him for a while.

GREENLAND isn't high art, but one scene will resonate with me for a long time in this disaster-benumbed year: as house-sized chunks of comet rain down destruction, people at a rooftop cocktail party raise their drinks…and cheer. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 20, 2020

King’s certainly right about Greenland not being high art, but it also doesn’t need to be. It knows exactly what kind of film it is and is thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish. As mentioned above, it also features one of Butler’s better performances and is probably a step up from his typical action fare.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check out Greenland yet? If so, did you enjoy it? As always, let us know down below.