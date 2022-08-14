Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover

Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.

The King business is more booming than it’s ever been, with literally dozens of adaptations in the works for screens both big and small, but the prolific writer has opted to throw out a pitch to his millions of Twitter followers that’s so insane, we kind of want to see it happen for the sole reason it would provide an unbridled shot of unmitigated craziness.

How about this for a movie idea? CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 13, 2022

Children of the Corn follows a couple who end up in an isolated town in Nebraska that’s populated entirely by children, but they also happen to be part of a homicidal cult that worship a terrifying demonic entity that purportedly lives in the local cornfields. Throw in an extraterrestrial trophy hunter with a penchant for tracking the deadliest game, and we could be onto a winner.

Of course, King’s left-field crossover does leave us with plenty of questions. Would the Predator be hunting the corn demon, or would it be revealed as the demon itself? Would the creepy kids be friends or allies? Would it follow the broad story beats of the various Children of the Corn movies, or would it be a Predator flick with added vegetation?

All of these questions remain unanswered, so let’s hope King is putting pen to paper as we speak to flesh it out.