Stephen King takes time out from roasting Donald Trump and Ted Cruz to recommend an action movie

Whenever Stephen King takes to Twitter, he can generally be relied on to say something that’s going to open the floor to widespread discussion and debate, regardless of the subject matter.

He could be talking about music and end up being trashed for his preferred tastes, or state his admiration for a film or television project that a lot of people don’t care for, while he’s often been known to find himself ruminating on life’s biggest mysteries to open the door to a more existential conversation.

All that aside, one of his favorite topics is invariably politics, with Donald Trump always ranking among one of his top targets. However, the horror legend recently changed his tune and put Ted Cruz in his sights for a change, which at this point is more akin to shooting fish in a barrel than making pointed social commentary.

Speaking of complete jokes…been to Cancun lately? https://t.co/U56BoP6JPD — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 23, 2023

We’re not saying the two are connected, but given that Cruz’s infamous trip to Mexico did in fact involve him boarding a plane and getting the hell out of dodge during the worst health crisis in generations, the latest movie being added to the King list of suggestions surely can’t have been a coincidence.

PLANE, with Gerard Butler: Authentic FRIGHT OR FLIGHT material. https://t.co/NuQYHwAfpM — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 23, 2023

Hypothetically, you can see what he may or may not be hinting at given that Plane features Gerard Butler’s pilot and passengers being downed in a remote and isolated area populated by hostile forces desperate to capture the accidental interlopers and hold them to ransom. We’re not saying that’s specifically what King is implying, but you can certainly make the connection.