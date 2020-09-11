Stephen King Says Vince Vaughn Deserves An Oscar Nod For His New Movie

Vince Vaughn may have shot towards the top of the A-list by starring in a series of hit studio comedies like Old School, Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers, but he eventually became too comfortable playing the same character over and over again, which inevitably resulted in the law of diminishing returns setting in and his star fading as a result.

However, over the last few years, the 50 year-old has shown the potential to reinvent himself as a critically acclaimed dramatic actor after lending solid support in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, re-teaming with Gibson for gritty neo-noir thriller Dragged Across Concrete and delivering a phenomenal and completely unexpected performance in the brutal Brawl in Cell Block 99.

Vaughn’s next movie will look to balance both sides of his screen persona, as he headlines the latest Blumhouse slasher, but this one has a hell of a twist. As you might be able to infer from the title, Freaky gives the body swap comedy a horror spin, and sees Vaughn’s serial killer end up trapped in the body of a high school student played by The Society‘s Kathryn Newton.

Stephen King is more than happy to share his movie and TV recommendations with his social media followers, and he recently hyped the first trailer for Freaky by claiming that Vaughn’s performance already looks like it could be awards worthy, as you can see below.

Based on the trailer of FREAKY, Vince Vaughn has GOT to get nominated for an Academy Award. This looks fucking AWESOME! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 10, 2020

While it seems unlikely that a middle-aged man trapped in the body of a teenage girl will gain much recognition at the Academy Awards, Freaky is nonetheless shaping up to be a whole lot of fun. Vince Vaughn looks to be having the time of his life and will easily run away with the entire movie, which has the potential to be the latest major hit to roll off the Blumhouse production line.