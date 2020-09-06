Stephen King Has Another Great TV Show Recommendation For Us

No stranger to making recommendations for television shows and movies he’s enjoying, Stephen King has come up with another tip today for what to watch. In this case, it’s Escape at Dannemora, the Showtime limited series about a prison breakout.

In recent weeks, King has talked up the likes of Netflix’s Dark and Amazon Prime’s thriller 7500, while his streaming suggestions have become so frequent that we’ve even had to round them all up for ease-of-reference. Here’s what King had to say about Dannemora via his Twitter feed:

ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA is TV at its best. But the best of the best? The 9-minute+ opening of Episode 5 appears to be one continuous, eye-popping shot. Ben Stiller directs; Jessica Lee Gage is the DP who brings it off with seemingly effortless panache. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2020

Strong praise, then, for the seven-episode production, which originally aired in November and December of 2018. Created by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, with Ben Stiller directing, the program dramatizes the true story of an escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York during 2015. Boasting a strong cast, including Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano, Dannemora has received significant critical acclaim.

It’s likely that King caught up with the show on Amazon Prime, where it’s currently available to stream. Although still a highly prolific author, with a new novel already scheduled for 2021, he seems to have lots of time to maintain his impressive viewing habits. In addition to all that, King is writing the screenplay for Apple TV+’s upcoming version of Lisey’s Story as well, and is involved in various capacities in multiple adaptations.

Looking ahead to late 2020 and early 2021 (and beyond), there are a ridiculous number of King properties at various stages of development, including new feature films of The Dark Half, ‘Salem’s Lot, and The Tommyknockers, to name a few. On the television front, we don’t have long to wait until CBS All Access’ fresh take on The Stand, with other projects ranging from The Eyes of the Dragon at Hulu to Overlook, a The Shining spinoff that should appear on HBO Max.

In the meantime, we expect Stephen King to come up with plenty more praise for what he’s enjoying right now, so we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for what he has queued up to catch over the next few months.