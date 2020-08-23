Stephen King Has Another Great Streaming Recommendation For Us

While many writers like to isolate themselves from the world whenever they’re busy with new projects, Stephen King seems perfectly capable of multitasking. An unbelievably productive author, he can work on his manuscripts whilst simultaneously keeping up to date with the latest films and TV series, all while sharing recommendations with his fanbase.

Recently, for instance, King shared his love for the Netflix show Dark. This horror series is the company’s first German-language production to be aired in the United States, and despite initial fears that fans would not be willing to invest in a show where they had to read subtitles, it eventually garnered a ton of attention.

Now, King wants you to check out a series called The Capture. It’s currently available on Peacock, which is NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. The writer adds that people who enjoyed The Outsider will enjoy this one, too, and finishes off his Tweet by congratulating one of the supporting actors, Ron Perlman.

THE CAPTURE (Peacock): If you liked THE OUTSIDER, you will like this. Extra bonus points for Ron Perlman. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2020

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the series, The Capture follows a promising young detective who uncovers an intricate conspiracy after a British soldier is accused of a crime which he may or may not have committed. It was produced by the BBC, and stars Perlman alongside Holliday Grainger and Laura Haddock.

The Outsider, meanwhile, for those who are interested, is a horror crime drama that released this year. Needless to say, it’s based on a novel of the same name that was written by Stephen King himself. Developed by Richard Price, it tells the story of a group of investigators who puzzle over an “unspeakable crime” and stars Ben Mendelsohn alongside Bill Camp and Jeremy Bobb.

Tell us, though, have you checked out The Capture yet? If so, be sure to let us know what you thought of it down below.