Stephen King Wants To Make Sure You’re Watching Netflix’s Best Sci-Fi Show

Stephen King has been offering movie and TV show recommendations left and right these past few months. The acclaimed horror writer frequently lets his readers know what he’s watching and why he’s watching it through Twitter. A prolific storyteller, King has also made time to watch a fair bit of content during quarantine and his latest obsession, it seems, is a Netflix series called Dark, which is arguably the best sci-fi show on the platform.

Here’s what he had to say about it:

“DARK (Netflix) is dark and complex…and…well…very German. Terrific show. If you get confused, go to MetaWitches and check out Metacrone’s recaps. Detailed and helpful. You think the world is going to shit, then you find out other people are watching DARK and you say THANK YOU GOD, THERE’S HOPE!”

For those unfamiliar with the series, Dark is the streamer’s first original production that’s spoken entirely in German. Starring Louis Hofmann alongside Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne and Oliver Masucci, it’s set in a small German town where, once a couple of kids mysteriously go missing, the lives of four families are changed forever.

Despite some people ascertaining that foreign language productions would never be popular in the US, international content is currently faring better than it ever has before. From the Oscar-winning Parasite to foreign Netflix hits like Kingdom, Ares and 365 Days, the American public appears to possess an unprecedented appetite for stories set in and told by other cultures.

As far as Dark is concerned, King seems to have nothing but praise for the show. In his most recent tweet, the writer applauded the series for its complexity, pointing confused fans to complimentary content and celebrating their appreciation of the show as a sign of hope when it comes to popular taste in entertainment.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to watch Dark on Netflix yet? And if so, are you a fan? Let us know down below.