Stephen King’s Christine Is Getting A Remake, Bryan Fuller To Direct

Yet another classic Stephen King property is getting the reboot treatment. Sony Pictures and Blumhouse are teaming up to bring the horror icon’s 1983 novel Christine back to screens, with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on hand to write and direct. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is set to produce, alongside Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban.

King’s novel was previously adapted the same year it was published, with 1983’s Christine movie directed by Halloween legend John Carpenter. Both book and film follow a shy teen who comes out of his shell after he buys a vintage ’58 Plymouth Fury. However, it soon becomes clear that the car has a mind of its own, not to mention a murderous past, putting the life of the teen and everyone else around him in danger.

Yes, even if you’re not familiar with the novel or Carpenter’s flick, you’ve probably already heard of Christine as “The One with the Haunted Car”. According to Deadline, who broke the news of this reboot this Tuesday, Fuller intends to stick close to King’s original story and will retain its now nostalgic 1980s setting.

Fuller is an industry veteran, having served as the showrunner of various hit TV series such as Pushing Daisies and the first seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and American Gods, but Christine will mark his directorial debut. His stint as creator and EP on NBC’s acclaimed Hannibal Lecter prequel show, though, proves that he’s a strong choice to take the steering wheel of this new King adaptation.

This Christine news comes hot on the heels of the release of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, starring Julianne Moore and produced by J.J. Abrams, which King adapted from his own novel. Meanwhile, we just got our first look at Universal’s upcoming Firestarter remake last week. Countless other King projects are in various stages of development, as well, including a Pet’s Sematary prequel and The Shining spinoff Overlook.