Stephenie Meyer Wants To Write Two More Twilight Books After Midnight Sun

The latest Twilight book called Midnight Sun came out a week ago and blew the fans of the saga away by giving a fresh perspective on the story through the eyes of Edward Cullen.

As you’d expect, the new novel instantly became a bestseller and reached No. 1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers, with more than one million copies sold in just a week. While Meyer has marketed Midnight Sun as a sequel, the book is actually a retelling of the story, but with Edward’s POV. If you’re a fan of the saga and don’t find the new release that compelling to invest in the novel, then the fact that the writer has added a scene missing from the original book might be enough to lure you in.

It seems, though, that Meyer isn’t done with the franchise just yet. And why would she be? Fans have snapped up the new sequel like hotcakes, and it’s been more than 10 years since we saw anything new from the world of Twilight. In a recent interview as part of an online book event with Books-A-Million, here’s what the author said about the future of the series.

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” She said. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new.”

New Twilight Saga Novel Announced By Author Stephenie Meyer 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This must be a surprising announcement for fans, as Meyer had previously asserted that the only Twilight book she’d consider writing were “three paragraphs on my blog saying which of the characters died.” But these two could very well be prequels or spinoffs rather than a sequel to Breaking Dawn.

But even then, it wouldn’t be a continuation of Edward’s narrative, as the author recently revealed to the NY Times, saying:

“This is it for Edward. Writing from his point of view makes me extra anxious. And the experience of writing this book was not a super pleasant one. So no, I wouldn’t want to do that — especially given that New Moon would just be a nightmare of depression and emptiness. I think this gives you enough of a sense of what it’s like to be Edward that you could go and look at the other books and you would know what’s going on in his head.”

The best bet would be focusing on a completely unseen aspect of the franchise. To know for sure, though, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement, but it’s safe to say that Midnight Sun will keep fans busy for a while.