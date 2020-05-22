New Steve Carell Movie Will Skip Theaters And Go Straight To Streaming

Steve Carell‘s next project in line to see a release is Space Force, and it’s shaping up to be something special. The Netflix comedy series is based on the titular new branch of the United States Military and has subscribers beyond eager to check it out when it touches down on the platform on May 29th. But it turns out that Carell fans are in for a double helping of the actor, as his next movie will also be arriving digitally and it’ll be with us less than a month after Space Force premieres.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put paid to many studios’ plans for theatrical releases, Universal has opted to release Irresistible on VOD on June 26th. The Jon Stewart-written/directed film also stars Chris Cooper, Rose Byrne and Mackenzie Davis and was initially set to see the inside of cinemas on May 29th. Incidentally, the same day as Space Force is penciled in to premiere.

But fans of The Office star can still look forward to a second serving of Carell’s classic comedy as Irresistible will only be pushed back a few weeks from its initial release date and promises to deliver big laughs. The political comedy has some superb talent on board, after all, and will touch down with some considerable hype behind it.

For those unfamiliar with the film, the story follows a “Democratic strategist who helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town.” If you’ve seen the trailer already (and if you haven’t, you can watch it up above), you’ll see that Steve Carell looks to be on form here – then again, he rarely gives a bad performance – and if you’re into these sort of comedies, then Irresistible is definitely something you’ll want to check out next month. And you’ll be able to do so from the comfort of your own home thanks to the fact that it’s now skipping theaters and heading straight to digital.