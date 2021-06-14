Steven Spielberg Reportedly Hoping To Direct Multiple DC Movies

The idea of Steven Spielberg directing a comic book blockbuster always felt like a stretch given his general avoidance of franchise fare that he wasn’t directly responsible for creating himself, but he’s remained attached to tackle an adaptation of DC’s Blackhawk for decades now. It’s been so long, in fact, that Dan Aykroyd was originally attached to play the lead role.

It then fell down Spielberg’s to-do list as he became one of the greatest and single most commercially successful director in the history of cinema, but things eventually came full circle, and Blackhawk was revived in 2018. The three-time Academy Award winner was announced to be back at the helm, with a script from his longtime collaborator David Koepp, who penned the first two Jurassic Park movies, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull for the bearded legend.

There’s been little information made available since, with the exception of Koepp teasing the latest draft of the screenplay on social media this past April, while Spielberg has West Side Story arriving in December and semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans gearing up to shoot, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look in Justice League long before it was confirmed – that the 74 year-old is reportedly hoping to direct multiple DC movies.

It’s not clear whether that means a Blackhawk franchise or several unrelated projects, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves when he’s yet to get around to the World War II fighter pilot flick after circling it for four decades. In any case, hopefully the old school adventure will gather some serious momentum in the near future to guarantee audiences the exciting prospect of Steven Spielberg doing DC.