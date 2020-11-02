Jared Leto’s Joker Will Reportedly Have A New Look In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

It once looked incredibly unlikely, but now it’s official – Jared Leto is returning as the Joker! Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t just bringing back the original cast of the movie for its reshoots, which are going on right now, but the production will find room for some new faces, too, like the Suicide Squad star, who’ll be reprising the DCEU incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime for the first time since his debut in 2016.

We had previously heard that Leto would be appearing in two scenes in the extended director’s cut of the team-up flick. Our latest update on the project, however, has revealed that he may also be showing up for a third sequence. What’s more, we’ve heard from the sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash – that Joker will be getting a new look to boot.

According to our intel, Leto’s initial two scenes involve a present-day sequence of him locked up in Arkham and a flashback to when he murdered Robin. As for the third scene, that will be another vision of the dystopian Knightmare future glimpsed in Batman V Superman and the Knightmare Joker will come with a new look, with Leto said to sport long hair and no tattoos for this part of the movie.

Of course, Snyder has already confirmed that he’ll be returning to the Knightmare timeline in his Justice League cut, after it was completely sidestepped in the theatrical version, so this would certainly make sense. If you’ll recall, BvS showed us what happened to Batman and Supes in this future and it’ll be fun to see how it’s affected the other inhabitants of the DC universe, too. Maybe this shaggy-looking Joker will be even crazier in the Darkseid-controlled world?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is due to hit HBO Max at some point in 2021. Watch this space for more.