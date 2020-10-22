Joker Reportedly Has 2 Scenes In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Jared Leto’s Joker wasn’t part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League the first time the filmmaker made the movie, so it came as a major surprise when the divisive Clown Prince of Crime was announced to be returning for the reshoots. The interactions between Leto and Ben Affleck were very limited, and now that the two of them are about to share a set when cameras start rolling on the additional footage, the possibilities are almost infinite about what it could mean for the future of the DCEU.

The actor’s comeback is hardly going to silence the naysayers that were never on board with his performance in Suicide Squad, but the impending introduction of the multiverse means that all bets are off when it comes to trying to figure out what the franchise has in store for him next. Leto isn’t going to have a lot of screen time, though, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck would be back in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that the Joker will appear in just two major scenes. At least, that’s the plan right now.

According to our intel, the first will see Deathstroke breaking into prison to free Lex Luthor, only for the Clown Prince of Crime to be there as well, which would tie directly to Justice League‘s post-credits sequence that ultimately went nowhere. The second is even more intriguing, though, and will reportedly be a flashback that sees the psychotic criminal murdering Robin, which as well as providing more connective tissue to the Snyder era of the DCEU, realistically means that someone is going to need to be cast as the Boy Wonder.

Of course, things can always change as the reshoots unfold, but this is what’s on the cards right now, we’re told. And even though it’s only two scenes, it’ll no doubt be fascinating to see how Leto’s take on the character comes off when he appears in this new version of Justice League.