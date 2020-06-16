Zack Snyder Teases More About Robin’s Death In Justice League Snyder Cut

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice was originally intended as just the beginning of Zack Snyder’s major plans for the DCEU, but needless to say things didn’t go as predicted, meaning much of the set-up in BvS has left fans scratching their heads in the years since. One of the biggest mysteries doomed to be left unanswered is the case of Robin’s death, as visually revealed through the Boy Wonder’s Joker-desecrated suit being on display in the Batcave.

Back in the day, we thought this might be further explored in Ben Affleck’s The Batman, but that wasn’t meant to be. With the incoming arrival of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, though, our hopes at getting more on this mystery are renewed. Sure enough, the filmmaker has confirmed to fans on Vero that his JL will feature “a hint” at Robin’s demise. It doesn’t sound like we’ll get much on the topic, then, but at least it’ll be something.

Remember, the Robin killed by the Joker is not Jason Todd, as per the Death in the Family comic book storyline. It’s actually Dick Grayson. That’s not officially stated anywhere in the DCEU, but Snyder has confirmed that was his intention. Clearly, the dark event would have been examined at some point over Snyder’s ambitious five-film arc he had in the works. As that’s not going to happen, though, we’ll have to settle for whatever hint will be in the JL cut.

New Fan Art Imagines The Justice League Snyder Cut's Green Lantern 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, we’ll likely get a new (alive) Robin opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ Batman movies. Maybe not in the first one, coming next year, but certainly in one of the sequels. This may lead to a Nightwing spinoff film, as was once coming from The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay.

While we wait for Robin to return to the big screen, Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max sometime in 2021.