Robin Will Reportedly Cameo In The Batman To Set Up A Spinoff

Do you know it’s been nearly 25 years since Robin was in a live-action DC film? The LEGO Batman Movie did feature a comedic take on him, sure, but to date, Chris O’Donnell’s performance in 1997’s Batman & Robin was the last time Dick Grayson appeared in the flesh on the big screen. This drought could be about to end with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, however.

For a while now, there’ve been whispers about Robin potentially showing up in Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight and sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Disney is developing Aladdin 2 and John Cena is playing Vin Diesel’s brother in Fast & Furious 9, both of which have since been confirmed – say that the sidekick is indeed in the film. Don’t expect a prolonged role for the hero, though, as we’re hearing that he’ll only drop by for a brief cameo. The purpose of this would obviously be to set up a bigger place for him in the franchise going forward, likely his own spinoff at some point. And yes, this would be the Grayson version, rather than Jason Todd, Tim Drake, etc.

Incredible The Batman Fan Art Teases Pattinson's Dark Knight In Color 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s more, Timothee Chalamet is reportedly one actor being eyed for the part, we’re told. And if this intel pans out, it could be an example of Warner Bros. being aware of what the fans want, as the star has become a popular choice to play a DCEU Robin of late. He’s only being eyed at present, though, so it’s not confirmed just yet that he’ll be the one who they go with. Though they do need to decide soon, since The Batman is now shooting

In any case, as we mentioned above, it was reported last fall that WB has big plans for the Bat-mythos on the silver screen, with spinoffs for Robin and Batgirl said to be in the works. The core Batman movies will be used as a launching pad for these various properties, apparently, with several outlets reporting last year that Grayson would show up in at least one installment of Reeves’ trilogy. And according to our info, it’s happening sooner rather than later, as it seems we’ll be seeing Robin when The Batman hits theaters in June 2021.