HBO Max Reportedly Interested In Ben Affleck Batman And Jared Leto Joker Series

Long before Ben Affleck was even officially confirmed to be ending his self-imposed exile and returning to play Batman in The Flash, the rumor mill had already been churning that his comeback was imminent. After all, the impending introduction of the multiverse and the expansion of Warner Bros.’ DC-related output on HBO Max creates limitless storytelling possibilities.

Even WB’s parent company AT&T leaned heavily into the speculation, and at this point it can’t be ruled out that Affleck will be sticking around as the DCEU’s Dark Knight for a while longer, even with the theories making the rounds that he could end up being killed off in the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut.

However, the same definitely can’t be said about Jared Leto’s Joker. Casting the Academy Award winner as the Clown Prince of Crime looked to be a shrewd move on the studio’s part, but the knives were out from almost the second he was revealed in full makeup, and his divisive performance in Suicide Squad hardly silenced the doubters.

That being said, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck would be back weeks before it was made public, and that a Green Lantern show is in development – that HBO Max are interested in having the grizzled Caped Crusader finally cross paths with his archenemy in a meaningful way in a limited series of some sort, and they’d like to invite Leto to return to the fold.

According to our intel, there’s no guarantee that the project will happen, but the Morbius star would surely be on board given that he clearly has unfinished business with the Joker after the majority of his scenes in Suicide Squad were left on the cutting room floor. Affleck’s involvement, meanwhile, is a little more up for debate, but if The Flash sees him get bitten by the Batman bug again, then he might fancy some more adventures under the cape and cowl.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Ben’s Dark Knight and Leto’s Mr. J headline an HBO Max limited series? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.