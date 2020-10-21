The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Jared Leto Returning As Joker

This afternoon brought the latest bit of unexpected DC news in a year that’s been full of it. Today we learned that Jared Leto is coming back as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The revamp of the 2017 team-up flick is shooting new scenes now, and it’s been reliably reported that the actor is already on set.

When Suicide Squad first came out, Leto was blasted for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, but like much of the DCEU, his performance has been reappraised in recent years and he now has a lot of fans. And those fans have flooded social media with excited reactions following the announcement that he’s returning for a second outing, as you can see below.

This is insane!

ADDITIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY IS OFFICIALLY HAPPENING RIGHT NOW AND JARED LETO WILL BE FILMING NEW SCENES AS THR JOKER!!!! THIS IS INSANE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BmJJ5HJlPM — Mercury#GBTZ (ΡΞϚ´) (@theSNYDERVERSE) October 21, 2020

Fingers crossed that he gets to interact with Ben Affleck’s Batman in Justice League.

According to @THR, Jared Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE. I am actually very quite fond of this. I think Leto's Joker would largely benefit under Snyder's direction. Hopefully we can finally see a proper interaction with Batfleck. pic.twitter.com/qKT639UWEV — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 21, 2020

Folks are very hyped for a potential Batfleck/Leto-Joker face-off.

WE'RE GETTING MORE JARED LETO JOKER AND BATFLECK LET'S GOO pic.twitter.com/Kn3bGkxT8B — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) October 21, 2020

See?

Leto's Joker scenes are probably with Affleck's Batman. Leto is supposedly filming for the additional photography *right now*. BATFLECK ALERT EVERYONE 🦇 ! pic.twitter.com/m1LaYOPExj — lady_le_fay 💙🦇❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) October 21, 2020

But others are hoping that we’ll get to see Joker encounter that other iconic DC baddie, Lex Luthor. Remember, Lex is locked up in Arkham in JL.

If Jesse Eisenberg's Luthor and Joker Leto interact in this movie i'm gonna fucking lose it #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/09iXpYM0j2 — Davi_Wayne (@WayneHellblaz3r) October 21, 2020

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares Deleted Joker Scene, New Image 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

News of Leto returning has brought renewed hope that HBO Max could be planning to follow up the Snyder Cut of JL with the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad.

The news of Leto returning as the Joker for Zack Snyder’s Justice League gives me hope we’ll see an Ayer Cut announcement in the near future. He deserves it. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/eBO7TE4sSx — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 21, 2020

Something we can all agree on is that the Joker didn’t have enough screen time in the theatrical cut of SS. So, it’s intriguing to be getting more of him.

I definitely have my issues with Jared Leto as the Joker, but one thing I think everyone can agree on is that he didn't have nearly enough screen time to really judge the performance. I'm also excited to see what this character will be like under Zack Snyder's direction. pic.twitter.com/LQLifxgoWv — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) October 21, 2020

What will Leto’s Joker be like when directed by Snyder? Maybe something like he was in the music video for “Purple Lamborghini.”

Wondering how Jared Leto's Joker would be like when he's directed by Zack Snyder 🃏#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/XxtvBUV0bX — Krypton Caged ™ ⚒ (@kryptoncaged) October 18, 2020

Here’s a mind-blowing fact for you. With this announcement, Leto is officially the first actor to play the role in more than one movie!

Jared Leto will be the first actor to play the Joker in more than one film. pic.twitter.com/C66WwDEwdy — Landon O'Leary #AssociateProducer (@LandonOLeary) October 21, 2020

Alongside Leto’s Joker, the original six Justice Leaguers plus Aquaman‘s Amber Heard and probably a few others we don’t know about yet are involved with the reshoots. Clearly, Warner Bros. is funnelling a lot of extra time, money and effort into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so hopefully it’ll prove to be the hit that the 2017 iteration failed to be when it lands next September.