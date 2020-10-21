Home / movies

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Jared Leto Returning As Joker

This afternoon brought the latest bit of unexpected DC news in a year that’s been full of it. Today we learned that Jared Leto is coming back as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The revamp of the 2017 team-up flick is shooting new scenes now, and it’s been reliably reported that the actor is already on set.

When Suicide Squad first came out, Leto was blasted for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, but like much of the DCEU, his performance has been reappraised in recent years and he now has a lot of fans. And those fans have flooded social media with excited reactions following the announcement that he’s returning for a second outing, as you can see below.

This is insane!

Fingers crossed that he gets to interact with Ben Affleck’s Batman in Justice League. 

Folks are very hyped for a potential Batfleck/Leto-Joker face-off.

See?

But others are hoping that we’ll get to see Joker encounter that other iconic DC baddie, Lex Luthor. Remember, Lex is locked up in Arkham in JL. 

News of Leto returning has brought renewed hope that HBO Max could be planning to follow up the Snyder Cut of JL with the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. 

Something we can all agree on is that the Joker didn’t have enough screen time in the theatrical cut of SS. So, it’s intriguing to be getting more of him.

What will Leto’s Joker be like when directed by Snyder? Maybe something like he was in the music video for “Purple Lamborghini.”

Here’s a mind-blowing fact for you. With this announcement, Leto is officially the first actor to play the role in more than one movie!

Alongside Leto’s Joker, the original six Justice Leaguers plus Aquaman‘s Amber Heard and probably a few others we don’t know about yet are involved with the reshoots. Clearly, Warner Bros. is funnelling a lot of extra time, money and effort into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so hopefully it’ll prove to be the hit that the 2017 iteration failed to be when it lands next September.

