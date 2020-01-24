Steve-O Says He Hasn’t Signed On For Jackass 4 Yet

Just when you though you’d never hear those words again – “Hello, I’m Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass” – it turns out that we will indeed bear witness to Mr. Knoxville speaking them once more and we’ll do so in just over a year. And that’s because a few months ago, Paramount made Jackass 4 official by giving it a release date of March 5th, 2021.

While most of the death-defying stuntmen in the group have continued to pop up here and there in the time since we were graced with Jackass 3D – which, for those keeping track, was 2010 – fans have long been hoping that they’d get a proper fourth outing. And now, their prayers have been answered. But the question still remains: who from the titular squad will be back?

Well, obviously we can count Knoxville in, but aside from him, no one’s been confirmed yet. Not even his right-hand man Steve-O. While speaking with MMA Junkie, the fan favorite said that Jackass 4 is definitely happening but revealed that he’s not locked in to make an appearance. At least, not yet he’s not.

“It has been greenlit by Paramount Pictures, yeah. They say March of 2021. But they haven’t given me an offer that I can really take seriously yet. Not to be rude or anything, but… I don’t have a contract yet. So we’ll see.”

Honestly, we’d be pretty shocked if Paramount moved forward without someone as important to the group as Steve-O and are fairly confident that the two parties will be able to work something out. After all, it just wouldn’t be the same without him.

But even if he doesn’t return for some reason, we’ve no doubt Knoxville and the rest of his cohorts have some crazy new stunts in store for us, with the ringleader never failing to keep us entertained – be it back on the Jackass TV show or in each of the films. Stupid and insane they may be, but no one can deny that this troupe is a ton of fun to watch.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to Jackass 4? Or do you feel that this strange but amusing group should step back as they’re now getting too old for these shenanigans? Sound off in the usual place down below and watch this space for more.