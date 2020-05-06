The Real-Life Conjuring House Will Be Live-Streamed This Weekend

In these trying times of global health crisis and quarantine, many people are unable to work from home or leave the house for their job, and are having to do whatever they can to keep things together. If you happen to live in one of the most infamous houses in America though, the farmhouse whose history formed the basis of The Conjuring, a unique possibility is to run a livestream direct from your haunted home.

Along with the incident popularized by The Amityville Horror, the dramatized events of The Conjuring form the most infamous case examined by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, seeing a family menaced by the ghost of a woman named Bathsheba Sherman, who was suspected of being a witch after an infant in her care died in mysterious circumstances.

The notorious house in the village of Harrisville, Rhode Island that bore witness to the haunting almost 50 years passed is currently owned and occupied by another paranormal investigator couple, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, along with their children. Due to isolation regulations, they have to stay inside, leaving them effectively trapped with the entities with which they share their living space, and so have chosen to share their experiences with the world as they happen.

The livestream will run for a week on The Dark Zone, a site dedicated to the exploration and discussion of all kinds of unexplained phenomena, including the likes of ghosts, UFOs and cryptids. It will give viewers 24/7 visual access to the house’s interior to scour footage for any poltergeist action, accompanied by contributions from a number of faces who will be familiar to fans of ghost hunting TV shows, who will presumably provide analysis of any Paranormal Activity-style happenings. The event will begin at 12 noon (ET) / 9am (PT) on Saturday, May 9th and run 24/7 for a whole week, and you won’t want to miss out on it.

It’s certainly an ingenuous way to capitalize on isolation, although since there will presumably be large sections of calm only briefly interspersed by bursts of apparition action, it’ll be intriguing to see how any inactivity is prevented from being a disappointment for viewers.