‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn joins cast of ‘Gladiator 2’

Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Gladiator sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor — known best for his portrayal of Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things — will play the role of Roman Emperor, Caracalla. The Ridley Scott-directed project will serve as a follow up to the 2000 iteration of Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix as a former general-turned gladiator and emperor of Rome, respectively.

Per Variety, Quinn joins the sequel alongside Gladiator alum Connie Nielsen, who will reportedly reprise her role as Phoenix’s sister, Lucilla. Both actors will star alongside the sequel’s already announced cast of Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Barry Keoghan, the last of whom will reportedly portray Emperor Geta. It is said that Gladiator 2 will centre on Lucilla’s son Lucius (played by Mescal), though details around what role Washington will take on have been kept under wraps.

Paramount has dated the film for November 22, 2024, marking some 24 years since the premiere of the original Gladiator. Upon its 2000 release, Gladiator grossed $460 million at the box office and scored eleven Oscar nominations, including two wins for Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. The sequel’s script is penned by David Scarpa, who previously collaborated with Scott on All The Money In the World and the upcoming Napoleon.

Earlier this week, Washington provided an update regarding Gladiator 2, telling Entertainment Tonight that he’s “in that gym lifting weights every day, training, getting ready… on my way to Gladiator land.” Washington has previously worked with Scott on the 2008 film, American Gangster. Alongside Gladiator, Quinn has joined the cast of upcoming films A Quiet Place: Day One and the Luna Carmoon-directed indie film Hoard. Elsewhere, Quinn admitted that “it would be f**king stupid to say no” to the much-coveted role of James Bond if it ever arose.

Quinn quickly became a fan favorite following his scene-stealing role as a Dungeons & Dragons team leader in Stranger Things 4. Though audiences are well aware of the character’s fate by the end of the fourth season, they can thankfully hold hope for his return to another epic title upon the arrival of Gladiator 2 next year.