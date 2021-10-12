Stranger Things Star Says Season 4 Is Messed Up

Most movies and TV shows following a plucky band of teenagers banding together to solve a mystery or defeat a shady villain largely tend to be family-friendly PG-13 enterprises, but that hasn’t been the case with Stranger Things, which has never skimped on the gore or violence.

As the budget increases with each new season, the effects allow the creative team to deliver more and more gruesome creatures from the Upside Down, and Season 4 promises to be the biggest and boldest run of episodes yet. Fans are patiently waiting for Netflix to confirm a release date, but in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, star Finn Wolfhard teased that things are about to get messed up in Hawkins.

“What I can say is that we just did literally 300 days, we just finished shooting and it was Day 300. Yeah. Like, I’m so glad they still care, because, you know, if a show runs for that long, the creators stop caring. They cash in. And they really still care. The show is going to be really messed up this season.”

We’ve had a couple of teaser trailers to tide us over, but other than David Harbour confirming that a great deal of the narrative will explore Hopper’s past, present and future, concrete plot details have been hard to come by. Production only wrapped at the beginning of September, 19 months after cameras started rolling, so next summer seems like a safe bet to expect more Stranger Things.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and with the last season arriving way back in July 2019, the return of Stranger Things is poised to smash Netflix viewership records when we finally get to see it.