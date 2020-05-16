Everything New On Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime And Disney+ This Weekend

There’s plenty of content to watch across every major streaming platform already, something everyone has certainly appreciated during the ongoing pandemic. But who would dare complain about even more movies and shows to check out? Lucky you – Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus are all getting new stuff to watch this weekend, and some of it is absolutely worth your time.

Over on Netflix, you’ll definitely want to check out District 9, a film that delicately handles being both a compelling sci-fi action flick and a political statement that tackles xenophobia and racism. If you’re needing something a bit more light-hearted though, there’s always the David Spade comedy, The Wrong Missy, which is sitting at a pretty rough 31% on Rotten Tomatoes but is nevertheless doing exceptionally well with audiences.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber and foodie, you’ll want to check out seasons 37-39 of the hit show, Chopped. Some other series are getting new seasons on the service, too, such as Property Brothers and The Great Food Truck Race, so there should be plenty to binge over the next few weeks.

Amazon Prime, meanwhile, is seeing the release of the first season of their original show, The Last Narc, and season 5 of historical drama Poldark. And Disney Plus is offering up Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, so there’s definitely a family movie night in the cards if you’re a subscriber to the Mouse House’s successful new platform.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to all four major streaming services throughout the rest of the weekend:

Netflix

May 15th:

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)

White Lines

May 16th:

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th

Soul Surfer

Hulu

May 15th:

73 Questions (Season 2)

Andy Explores (Season 1)

Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 8-9)

Caribbean Life (Season 15)

Chopped (Seasons 37 – 39)

Community en Español (Complete Series)

Drag Me (Season 1)

Epic Conversations (Season 1)

Fast N’ Loud (Season 15)

From the Test Kitchen (Season 1)

Gold Rush (Season 8)

Handcrafted (Season 1)

Iconic Characters (Season 2)

It’s Alive with Brad (Season 2)

It’s a Disaster

Molly Tries (Season 1)

Murder in the Heartland (Season 2)

On the Market (Season 1)

Open Door (Season 2)

Property Brothers (Seasons 12-13)

Reverse Engineering (Season 1)

Street Outlaws (Seasons 8-9)

The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 8-9)

The Great: Series Premiere

The Little Couple (Seasons 13-14)

Worst Cooks in America (Season 14)

Amazon Prime

May 15th:

Seberg

The Last Narc (Season 1)

May 17th:

Podlark (Season 5)

Disney+

May 15th:

Be Our Chef – “Worth Melting For”

Disney Family Sundays – “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Cast”

Furry Files

It’s a Bug’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

One Day at Disney – “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

So, since it appears that there’s no shortage of awesome new stuff to catch across Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus this weekend, grab a snack and kick back for some binging. And as always, stay tuned here for more updates on upcoming movies and shows headed to your favorite streaming services.