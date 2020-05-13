Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Netflix’s Hilarious New Original Movie

By
Well, it looks like Netflix has done it again.

When it comes to their original movies, the streaming site has been on a bit of a roll lately and with The Wrong Missy having released on the platform today, it would seem that they’ve managed to strike a chord with subscribers once more.

The hilarious, laugh-out-loud comedy stars David Spade and Lauren Lapkus and centers on a “man who accidentally invites a crazy blind date from his past who shares the same name as the woman of his dreams to his work retreat.” What could possibly go wrong?

Well, it turns out a lot, and most of it is pretty funny. At least, that’s judging by what folks are saying about The Wrong Missy over on Twitter. Indeed, the internet seems to be going crazy for Netflix’s newest original movie and below, you can see how people are reacting.

The Wrong Missy

And there are a lot – and we do mean, a lot – more where those came from, as social media is being flooded with Netflix subscribers expressing their excitement for the platform’s newest release. In short, it looks like the streaming giant has another big hit on their hands, following on from their last one just a few weeks ago.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, Netflix’s Extraction was the talk of the town when it dropped on April 24th, going on to become an online sensation and finding itself with a sequel order the week after its premiere. Not to mention it’s also on track to become one of the company’s most-watched original productions ever.

Of course, it’s unlikely that The Wrong Missy will reach those same heights, but it does appear to be another successful outing for Netflix and one that’s no doubt bringing a smile to the face of many. Something that’s desperately needed in these difficult times.

