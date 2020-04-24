While he’s still very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, fan favorite Chris Hemsworth is branching out a bit before he reprises his role as the God of Thunder and now has a new Netflix film that’s available to stream as of today.

Its name? Extraction, which puts Hemsworth in the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who’s tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. It’s a refreshing change of pace for the actor, especially after the larger than life production that was Avengers: Endgame, as he’s looking to prove that he can carry a movie that doesn’t fall under the Marvel Studios banner. And if the first wave of reactions are anything to go by, it looks like he’s done just that.

Indeed, Twitter has been flooded with Netflix subscribers sharing their thoughts on Extraction and as you can see below, everyone seems to be loving it, praising it as a fun action thriller with Hemsworth as charismatic and enjoyable to watch as ever. In other words, the film looks like another smash hit for the streaming platform.

Watched Netflix’s new movie #Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth.

Okayish story with spectacular action sequences. Worth watching because of great visuals and action.

Randeep Hooda’s role is significant n he did seriously good job as usual. Hope he gets more roles in Hollywood. — 𝔾𝕒𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕧 (@gaurav06_) April 24, 2020

The straightforward shoot-em-up movie doesn't disappoint. #ExtractionNetflix https://t.co/9gdIn8s4TF — amir is tweeting from home (AND YOU SHOULD TOO!) (@Sir_AmirSyarif) April 24, 2020

Saw #ExtractionNetflix Good Movie. Recommended.@chrishemsworth You play such a damn good part Sir.@RandeepHooda Sirji, aap bhi kya action sequence kiye ho bhaisaab. And, the best part of the movie is the One Camera Shot Sequence. Ultimate! Rating: 3.5/5 @NetflixIndia — Gunjan Shukla (@gunjan619) April 24, 2020

Turned on The Extraction on Netflix as I laid down for bed. Movie is over. Now I'm in no place to sleep. What a great movie! @chrishemsworth was amazing! #ExtractionNetflix — Anthony Shults (@foxcompany) April 24, 2020

Well the high dose of action between @chrishemsworth and @RandeepHooda definitely raised my adrenaline levels high. So #ExtractionNetflix is definitely worth a watch for people who love to see a lot of hustling and bustling.#Netflix @netflix @NetflixFilm — Cinephile Chronicles (@Cinephile02) April 24, 2020

#ExtractionNetflix simply a superb action flick. Thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it during these lockdown times. Not one minute was wasted in the film. High emotions and high octane. Excellent performances and nail-biting sequences by @RandeepHooda @chrishemsworth — Mayur Mathur (@MayurMathur8) April 24, 2020

Just finished watching #ExtractionNetflix and OMG what an amazing movie! The ending was so good. The entire cinematography and fights were just so good! The story is so well done that it makes you connect to characters you just met so well. 9.8/10 — ItzPerka (@ItzPerka) April 24, 2020

Thank you @chrishemsworth for this movie.. What a time to be alive.. Extraction is a must movie go watch it #ExtractionNetflix #Extraction — SC :Joeluba (@datGuyJoel) April 24, 2020

Extraction on Netflix is a dope movie! pic.twitter.com/f0VLqIGIUu — Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) April 24, 2020

Must watch on @netflix is Extraction starting @chrishemsworth Absolutely brilliant. More like this please. — Patriot 🇬🇧 ❌ (@UK_Supporter) April 24, 2020

Just watched EXTRACTION on Netflix with @chrishemsworth fucking brilliant really good action movie? Could there be a sequel??????? — THE BILTON BULLET (@jasonbarber91) April 24, 2020

After failing to leave much of an impact in a number of non-MCU blockbusters over the years (see: In the Heart of the Sea, Blackhat and Men in Black International), a big Netflix release when everyone’s locked at home seems to be just the thing that the Aussie actor needed to break free from the MCU and show us that he’s a bankable leading man. Even when he’s not wearing a cape.

Sure, Extraction may not exactly be an awards-worthy film, but with some solid thrills and high-octane action, you can certainly do worse than checking it out this weekend. After all, it’s not like there’s much else to do in the world right now.