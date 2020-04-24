Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Chris Hemsworth’s New Netflix Movie Extraction

While he’s still very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, fan favorite Chris Hemsworth is branching out a bit before he reprises his role as the God of Thunder and now has a new Netflix film that’s available to stream as of today.

Its name? Extraction, which puts Hemsworth in the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who’s tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. It’s a refreshing change of pace for the actor, especially after the larger than life production that was Avengers: Endgame, as he’s looking to prove that he can carry a movie that doesn’t fall under the Marvel Studios banner. And if the first wave of reactions are anything to go by, it looks like he’s done just that.

Indeed, Twitter has been flooded with Netflix subscribers sharing their thoughts on Extraction and as you can see below, everyone seems to be loving it, praising it as a fun action thriller with Hemsworth as charismatic and enjoyable to watch as ever. In other words, the film looks like another smash hit for the streaming platform.

After failing to leave much of an impact in a number of non-MCU blockbusters over the years (see: In the Heart of the Sea, Blackhat and Men in Black International), a big Netflix release when everyone’s locked at home seems to be just the thing that the Aussie actor needed to break free from the MCU and show us that he’s a bankable leading man. Even when he’s not wearing a cape.

Sure, Extraction may not exactly be an awards-worthy film, but with some solid thrills and high-octane action, you can certainly do worse than checking it out this weekend. After all, it’s not like there’s much else to do in the world right now.

