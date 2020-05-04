Extraction 2 Moving Forward At Netflix, Joe Russo To Write The Script

It’s only been just over a week since Extraction hit Netflix and the movie has already become an absolute sensation. It’s found itself with a huge fanbase on social media, who’ve been hailing it as a thrilling, action-packed ride that makes for some great viewing during this period of global lockdown, while critics have been fairly kind to it as well.

Not only that, but the viewing figures have been quite impressive, too, with Netflix boasting about its success last week and star Chris Hemsworth thanking fans for making it such a huge hit. As such, a follow-up of some sort – be it a prequel or sequel – always seemed likely and today, it’s been made official.

Deadline is reporting that Extraction 2 is moving forward at Netflix. Of course, We Got This Covered reported over a week ago that another movie in the series was in the works and now, it seems our scoop has been confirmed. Unfortunately, the outlet can’t confirm if it’ll be a straight up sequel or a prequel, but speaking to our own sources, we’ve heard that both are happening – it’s just unclear right now which one will come first.

Talking to Deadline about the follow-up, here’s what Joe Russo – who’s returning to write the script – had to say:

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

As for who else might return, well, Russo said he expects director Sam Hargrave to be back, but as of yet, Hemsworth hasn’t officially signed on. Apparently, the plan is to get a script together first and then show it to him. Though we can’t see any reason why he’d refuse to reprise his role. After all, the film was a massive hit for him and he’s already expressed interest in doing a sequel. Not to mention that we’ve heard from our own sources that he’ll indeed be involved, so it seems there’s nothing to worry about.

Of course, there aren’t any plot details to speak of just yet, but Extraction 2 is definitely a go at Netflix and we cannot wait to see what the streaming giant and the filmmakers cook up for us next.