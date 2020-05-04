Chris Hemsworth Says He’d Be Stoked To Do Another Extraction Movie

Netflix’s newest original movie, Extraction, has been a huge success for the streaming platform. It’s maintained a high spot on the Top 10 Movies list ever since its release and we also know that it’s now on track to be the biggest film premiere that the streaming giant’s ever had, with Netflix recently sharing some very impressive viewing figures.

Led by MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth – with Endgame co-director Joe Russo having penned the script – the violent war drama has been dominating on Netflix all around the world, leading to whispers of there being sequel plans underway at Netflix HQ. Something which Hemsworth himself has hinted at as well.

Taking to Instagram to thank his fans for the film’s success, the actor directly addressed the prospect of doing another Extraction movie and while he wouldn’t confirm or deny anything, he did note that he’d be stoked to do a follow-up. Which doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

After all, Hemsworth hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to leading non-MCU movies. From Blackhat to Men in Black International and several more, the actor hasn’t been able to find much success when he’s not wearing a cape and wielding a hammer.

But Extraction changed all that, proving he can shoulder a film set outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and draw in crowds on a huge level. And now, it seems he’ll get the chance to return to the role of Tyler Rake and show us that he can do it all over again.

Make no mistake about it, be it a prequel, sequel or both, Netflix plans to do more with the property and given how exciting and thrilling the first film was, we can’t wait to see what they cook up next.