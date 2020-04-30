Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

With millions of people around the world still cooped up inside due to the Coronavirus pandemic and with no end in sight, at least in the near future, it seems as though everyone with a Netflix subscription has been checking out Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction. Fans have been going wild for the streaming service’s action flick, and while there’s also been some online backlash as there seems to be towards almost everything these days, it looks set to become one of the most popular Netflix Originals yet.

While the company are very selective when it comes to releasing their viewership data, they’ll no doubt be shouting from the rooftops about Extraction’s success, and first-time director Sam Hargrave looks to have established a viable franchise with multi-film potential, something that’s proven to be a bit of a rarity when it comes to Netflix’s high-profile projects.

Not only did it dominate the most-watched charts over the weekend after being released on Friday, but Extraction has retained the number one spot all week, and looks to have replaced Tiger King as the most buzzed-about thing on Netflix. A sequel is reportedly already in development, and with Hargrave open to the possibility of both sequels and prequels, the smart money is on audiences seeing a lot more of Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake over the next few years.

It might not break any new ground when it comes to the plot or any sort of meaningful character development, but viewers have nonetheless been enraptured by the wall-to-wall action of the film, especially the expertly-choreographed 12-minute sequence carefully edited together to appear as one continuous shot. Not to mention the deliberately vague conclusion that hammers home the point that Extraction isn’t going to be another Netflix one-and-done.