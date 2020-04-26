Home / movies

The Internet’s Calling Out Extraction For Using Yellow Filter To Depict Bangladesh

Chances are if you’ve hopped on Netflix within the past couple of days, you’ve probably seen a trailer or listing for Extraction, the latest film from Marvel stalwart Chris Hemsworth and first-time director Sam Hargrave. In fact, there are a few more Marvel connections that you might not know about.

For instance, before finding himself in the director’s chair, Hargrave served as the stunt coordinator for Avengers: EndgameInfinity War and Captain America: Civil War, while Extraction‘s screenplay was penned by none other than Joe Russo, the co-director of those three MCU movies.

The film’s star power probably helped propel it to the top of Netflix’s most-watched charts, but despite its popularity, it’s come under fire for its excessive violence, white savior tropes and now, its use of a yellow filter during moments set in Bangladesh. As reported by BuzzFeed, comparisons between behind-the-scenes camera footage and clips from the final release show that the creative team opted to include a post-process filter which portrays Bangladesh as rather yellow – a far cry from how it actually looks. And obviously, the internet is not too happy about it.

Interestingly, this sort of practice has been around for quite some time. Recently, it was popularized by Breaking Bad (which opted to use a yellow filter to explicitly distinguish if a scene was set south of the border or not), but plenty of other movies have used yellow filters in warmer, tropical climates. However, it tends to be utilized when filming in third-world countries, which helps perpetuate the idea that developing nations are less clean and pristine than their first-world counterparts.

At the time of writing, Netflix have yet to comment on the matter, but we’ll be sure to let you know if anything comes down the pipeline in that regard. In the meantime, you can let us know your own thoughts on Extraction by dropping a comment in the usual place below.

