Streaming’s most popular new arrival laughs squarely in the face of spooky season to ride rave reviews all the way to a #1 spot in 33 countries

With Friday the 13th happening in October, you’d expect theatrical and streaming executives would have been rubbing their hands in glee at the prospect of spooky synergy across screens both big and small, only for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and The Burial to emerge as the two biggest hits across the mediums.

You couldn’t have made it up, but at the same time a concert film is blowing any and all theatrical competition clear out of the water, a courtroom drama packing rave reviews and a pair of Academy Award-winning stars on top form have cemented themselves as the single most popular new arrivals at multiplexes and on-demand.

Image via Prime Video

Per FlixPatrol, The Burial has topped the charts in more countries than any other streaming title to have released on Friday the 13th, reaching number one in 33 countries around the world. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 91 percent and carrying an equally-stellar 84 percent audience approval rating, it just goes to show that good movies are more than capable of seizing attention even when horror is right on the tip of everybody’s tongue.

Grizzled veteran Tommy Lee Jones plays a funeral home owner trying to save his family owned and operated business from corporate vultures, with Jamie Foxx’s savvy lawyer stepping in to help him fight his corner. Loosely based on a true story, the legal subgenre is always worth checking out when it’s handled correctly, and it would be fair to say based on both the reviews and its debut among subscribers that The Burial has ticked off both of those boxes in style.