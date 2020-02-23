Venom 2 BTS Photos Reveal First Look At Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock

Venom 2 has wrapped up its shoot in the UK, with production relocating to San Francisco now. And to mark the beginning of filming in the city, some stylish monochrome behind-the-scenes images have arrived online revealing our first look at Tom Hardy back in costume as Eddie Brock.

Hardy shared a couple shots on his Instagram account, featuring himself with screenwriter Kelly Marcel and director Andy Serkis. These pics come from photographer Greg Williams, who also shared two additional images on his own account. These showcased Hardy dressed as Brock in the rain and the British actor enjoying some downtime with co-star Woody Harrelson, who’ll be playing his nemesis Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage.

Harrelson first appeared as Kasady in the post-credits scene of 2018’s Venom, which teased his eventual escape from prison and transformation into Carnage, the symbiote offspring of Venom. Hardy already revealed our first look at him on set and additional set videos have told us to expect a mad car chase, with Kasady causing chaos on the streets.

Kelly Marcel previously wrote the final draft of Venom, based on Scott Pinkner and Jeff Rosenberg’s earlier version and is the sole writer on Venom 2. Her presence on set and friendship with Hardy makes clear that the star and the screenwriter have a collaborative process of creating the character of Brock, and we’re certainly interested to see what they’ve cooked up for us.

Meanwhile, Serkis is new to the franchise, stepping in to replace Ruben Fleischer as director of the sequel. With his expertise in CGI and mo-cap tech though, he should be a great fit to helm a movie that’s so reliant on visual effects, as both Hardy and Harrelson’s characters will only be fully realized in post-production.

Venom 2 is due out in cinemas this October, so a trailer should be coming our way sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more.