Sucker Punch Star Wants A Snyder Cut, Says Every Scene Could Be 10 Minutes Longer

Zack Snyder already holds the distinction of having directed the three longest comic book blockbusters in history thanks to HBO Max’s 242-minute Justice League, the 215-minute Ultimate Cut of Watchmen and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s 183-minute Ultimate Edition, but the cast of his 2011 effort Sucker Punch are fully backing another extended cut of the 2011 fantasy actioner.

The theatrical edition wound up bombing at the box office after failing to even crack $90 million, while it was largely panned by critics for good measure. In the years since, though, it’s come to light that Sucker Punch was heavily compromised by the studio, even if Snyder did get to release a lengthier version as part of the movie’s home video release by tacking on an extra eighteen minutes and restoring the originally intended R-rating.

After admitting he’d love the chance to revisit the project once again, stars Abbie Cornish and Jena Malone fully backed the idea on social media. Jamie Chung is the latest Sucker Punch alum to lend her support, and also teased that every scene could be extended by at least ten minutes, which could be construed as a threat depending on how you feel about the film.

“Oh man. I do know that if Zack had it his way, it wouldn’t be such fictional monstrous characters. The theatrical cut is PG-13, but it feels like such an R-rated movie. And I think that’s one of the reasons why they altered the story. It’s been so long, but there would’ve been a lot more detail. Each scene would’ve been extended by ten minutes. We shot the hell out of that movie, and it was so fun. My character was the pilot, but I do know that the fighting sequences were much longer. Gosh, it felt like we trained so long for them. That whole experience in itself was six months, so there’s got to be more out there.”

The most obvious and significant roadblock to making an even longer take on Sucker Punch a reality is the studio, after Warner Bros. outlined in no uncertain terms that they’ve got no interest in getting back into the Zack Snyder business anytime soon. They lost money on it the first time around, and after the Snyder Cut of Justice League opened up a huge can of worms, they’ll probably just ignore it in the hopes the chatter goes away.