‘Suicide Squad’ Ayer Cut clip reveals Joker and Harley argument

Not that the campaign ever went away, but the demand from Suicide Squad supporters to see David Ayer’s original vision completed and released gained a new lease of life last week, when Will Smith voiced his support for making the mythical version of the maligned DCEU blockbuster a reality.

At this stage, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone involved in the production who hasn’t touted the Ayer Cut at one stage or another, with Smith joining co-stars including Jared Leto and Joel Kinnaman in admitting he’d love to see the fruits of the filmmaker’s labors made available to the general public.

The fact James Gunn softly rebooted the franchise with The Suicide Squad and then created spinoff series Peacemaker could be one major reason why Warner Bros. aren’t too keen on the idea of returning to the well and giving Task Force X’s first feature-length adventure the Zack Snyder’s Justice League treatment, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm one iota.

A new clip from the Ayer Cut revealing Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn engaging in a heated argument has been gaining serious traction online since landing last night, and you can check it out below.

This arrived in our inbox late last week 😱 #ReleaseTheAyerCut! pic.twitter.com/UcyeEJK81z — The Film Exiles Podcast (@TheFilmExiles) February 14, 2022

The jury remains very much out as to whether or not the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad will ever become a reality, but you can bet the fanbase isn’t going to quieten down until they get it, regardless of how long it takes.