Suicide Squad Director Denies He Was Unhappy With Jared Leto’s Joker

With Joker currently in the midst of a hugely profitable run at the box office while continuing to stir up fresh debate, it was probably inevitable that the last actor to portray the Clown Prince of Crime on the big screen would start making headlines again.

In a newly published article from The Hollywood Reporter, for instance, word is relayed from sources that Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto was upset to learn that a Joker solo movie was in the works without his involvement, and even went as far as trying to get the project canceled.

On top of that, the report suggests that Suicide Squad director David Ayer was displeased with Leto’s performance, leading to the Joker’s screen time being cut down to less than 10 minutes. In a recent tweet from the filmmaker himself, however, Ayer insists that the heavily circulated article doesn’t have its facts right.

The director’s post was in response to a fan comment referencing the THR piece and criticizing Ayer for not coming to Leto’s defence. The End of Watch helmsman’s tweet reads as follows:

“That is inaccurate information. Not my words or actions.”

Incidentally, the THR report also claims to have heard from sources that Leto’s days as the Joker are probably at an end, and it must be said that this is one claim that’s hard to doubt. After all, director James Gunn has already indicated that the character won’t be returning for the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, plus the recent acclaim for Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the same character has only emphasized just how underwhelmed filmgoers were by the Leto version.

On top of that, next year’s Birds of Prey will see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn make a fresh start after breaking up with the Joker. We’ll find out how she fares without her Mr. J when the film hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.