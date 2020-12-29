Home / movies

James Gunn Has A Special Holiday Message For Fans

By
This holiday season has been a difficult one for many of us. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the nation, a lot people made the smart decision to stay put and celebrate on their own. After all, as the Thanksgiving Day debacle proved, long distance flights, cross-state travel and communal partying comes at the cost of putting elderly family members in the ground. But Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is thinking of you and has posted a lovely message on Twitter, which you can read below.

He went on to share a tweet on Christmas Day showing him and his partner Jennifer Holland relaxing in their PJs and custom The Suicide Squad hoodies that said “F#CK! It’s Peacemaker!” They look like an awesome bit of merch, with Gunn later confirming that producer Peter Safran had them made for the cast and crew as a Christmas gift.

Once the holidays are out of the way, Gunn has a very busy year ahead of him. Right now, his primary focus is getting The Suicide Squad finished. Indications are that it’s coming together nicely as it managed to complete its shoot just before the COVID-19 lockdown hit and the sneak peek at the DC FanDome event went over well with fans. We also recently learned that it’ll premiere on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release on August 6th, 2021, which Gunn isn’t happy about.

Once that’s in the can, though, it’s full steam ahead on two projects. First up is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that’ll air on Disney+ in 2022, then comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which isn’t expected to release until May 2023. So right now, I’d advise James Gunn to make the most of his downtime, as Disney and Marvel Studios intend to ensure that he has a very busy couple of years ahead.

