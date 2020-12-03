Every Warner Bros. Movie Now Coming To HBO Max In 2021

The news that Warner Bros. will simultaneously release its 2021 slate of movies to both theaters and HBO Max has been a shock, to say the least. After a year of uncertainty over the future of the traditional cinema-going experience, and tensions between studios and theater chains, WB’s move could set an industry-changing precedent. Although new releases will only get a month of streaming at the same time as a theatrical opening, it’s likely that many viewers will choose to stay at home. What major titles, then, will be coming to HBO Max next year?

Following on from Wonder Woman 1984‘s Christmas-time launch, the first on-demand picture will be January 15th’s Mortal Kombat reboot. With James Wan as one of the producers, we’re looking forward to seeing if Mortal Kombat can justify another adaptation, especially now that fatalities are apparently allowed. Next up will be the Denzel Washington-starring thriller The Little Things, and the new Tom & Jerry film.

The Sopranos fans will finally get a chance to see Alan Taylor and David Chase’s prequel The Many Saints of Newark in March, and the sci-fi Reminiscence in April. Moving into the prospective summer blockbuster season, the long-delayed Godzilla vs. Kong will stream in parallel with its May 21st traditional premiere, while The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights arrive in June.

We’ll also be getting Space Jam: A New Legacy in July, as well as James Gunn’s awesome-looking The Suicide Squad in August, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in October. For the typical awards and holiday season blockbusters, HBO Max will show Will Smith’s tennis biopic King Richard and The Matrix 4. Throw in several other Warner properties not yet receiving official dates, and it’s remarkable to think that the studio are banking on public screenings no longer being sacrosanct, even if we’re over the worst of COVID-19 in a year’s time. To recap, here’s what to expect for the 2021 schedule:

January 15th – Mortal Kombat

January 29th – The Little Things

March 9th – Tom & Jerry

March 12th – The Many Saints of Newark

April 16th – 2021 – Reminiscence

May 21st – Godzilla vs. Kong

June 4th – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

June 18th – In the Heights

July 16th – Space Jam: A New Legacy

August 6th – The Suicide Squad

October 1st – Dune

November 19th – King Richard

December 22nd – The Matrix 4

TBC – Those Who Wish Me Dead

TBC – Malignant

TBC – Judas and the Black Messiah

TBC – Cry Macho

A pretty great list, then, even if there will be presumably be a backlash from a beleaguered exhibition industry that has already been hit very hard this year. Other considerations for Warner Bros.‘s strategy might also include how piracy will be tackled, given the ease by which they could be uploaded. Which of these films are you most looking forward to, though? As per usual, let us know in the comments section down below.