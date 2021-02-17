The Suicide Squad Gets A New Extended Synopsis

Most people are already firmly on board with The Suicide Squad, despite the lukewarm reception that greeted the first installment. Most of the excitement and enthusiasm has been driven almost entirely by James Gunn’s presence as writer and director, with the filmmaker proving himself more than capable of delivering crowd-pleasing and critically acclaimed superhero blockbusters focused on a disparate band of misfits with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy duology.

For his sojourn into the DCEU, Gunn has had the shackles thrown off, and The Suicide Squad has been slapped with an R-rating, while star John Cena has even promised that the movie will make you sh*t your pants. While that’s not an ideal scenario when watching the soft reboot in what’s hopefully going to be packed theaters around the world, the hype train is slowly starting to gather stream.

Gunn has been keeping his cards fairly close to the chest in terms of specifics, but he has hinted a trailer could be with us soon as he continues work on Cena’s HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker, and a brand new extended synopsis has arrived to offer a little more insight into what we should expect from Task Force X’s next outing, as you can read below.

“Welcome to hell. a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out, even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them, all of them.”

While that makes it sound as though The Suicide Squad is going to be a straightforward actioner with the titular band of antiheroes dropped onto an island and forced to fight their way through the opposition, there’s no chance it’ll be as simple as that. Having been afforded complete creative freedom, Gunn and his team will be looking to deliver the movie that fans wanted to see from the team first time around before Warner Bros. got too heavily involved.