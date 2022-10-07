‘Suicide Squad’ fans filled with renewed optimism after the Ayer Cut’s existence is confirmed

The idea of 2016’s Suicide Squad being the subject of anything but rightfully relentless ridicule seemed like an impossibility before yesterday. To this day, it’s hard to decide whether we hate Jared Leto‘s Joker or Morbius more than the other.

As it turns out, Warner Bros. Pictures did David Ayer a bit dirtier than it may have seemed, ultimately resulting in the cinematic monstrosity we all saw back in 2016. But now, Ayer has seized control of his vision, revealing yesterday that a longer and infinitely better cut of the film is hiding somewhere in his back pocket, and he was all too happy to screen it for someone.

What followed has been a chain reaction of tweets demanding that Suicide Squad go the way of Justice League, calling for Ayer’s cut of the film to receive an official release; as it turns out, this particular spectrum of passion for the film is alive and well.

The official account for the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement, whose holder is allegedly the person who was graced with Ayer’s screening of the cut, began rallying the troops.

So are we going to see you November 5th for THE trending event or what? Do you want to see #ReleaseTheAyerCut then you will have to be there. Plan for it. Put in it your calendar RIGHT NOW, start saving your favorite clips and images. Prepare for your next mission.



– Admin 2 pic.twitter.com/pjf6Aq4LXb — ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) October 6, 2022

That one screening could very well be the linchpin for the future of how we view the DCEU.

Indeed, it’s all for one and one for all when it comes to the creatives behind DC films.

Zack, David and this fandom have truly been blessed (and frankly, lucky as fuck) to have stumbled on the right fans every single time.



Keep doing your thing guys! You got this!#ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/q3RVhkhBs2 — RTSnyderCut #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTSnyderCut) October 6, 2022

And maybe, just maybe, Leto was done just as dirty by Warner Bros. as Ayer was.

Jared Leto's deserves to have the intended Joker performance shown. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/D1nSJBJ0YO — RestoreTheSnyderVerse🤞RTAC 🤞MTBM🤞 (@RestoreSnyder) October 6, 2022

For those of you seeking justice for David Ayer and the tragedy of Suicide Squad, keep an eye on Twitter on Nov. 5. We could be in the midst of the DCEU’s most unexpected turning point.