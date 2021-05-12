The Suicide Squad Officially Rated R For Strong Violence And Nudity

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is quickly becoming one of 2021’s most anticipated movies. The Guardians of the Galaxy director is making his DCEU debut with a bang by assembling an incredible cast – probably the best we’ve seen for a superhero flick since Avengers: Endgame. Returning from Suicide Squad are Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davies, Jai Courtney and Margot Robbie, while they’ll be joined by newcomers John Cena, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi and many, many more.

Of course, given the title, there’s no doubt that a lot of these folks won’t make it out of the film alive and now it seems that they’ll be killed off in brutal and bloody fashion. And that’s because The Suicide Squad has officially been rated R for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use, and brief graphic nudity.” It’s an unusual way to describe the contents of a comic book movie, to be sure, but it seems that Warner Bros. let Gunn make exactly the pic that he wanted to, which will surely turn out to be a wise decision.

This will be just the second DCEU title to date to receive an R-rating, with the first being Birds of Prey. Obviously, that didn’t exactly light the box office up in the way that WB hoped it would. But it’s safe to say that The Suicide Squad will likely turn out more like fellow R-rated superhero efforts Logan and Deadpool, given Gunn’s track record of success.

In any case, it’ll definitely be a step up from Task Force X’s last cinematic outing, and with its August 6th release date quickly approaching now, we simply can’t wait to see what the filmmaker’s got cooked up for us.