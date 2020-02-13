The Suicide Squad Set Photos May Tease The Arrival Of Bane

Bane has long been a popular choice of villain to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. When Dave Bautista made clear that he wanted a part in his pal’s DC movie, the internet collectively decided he was playing the Venom-powered foe. As it happens, Bautista isn’t part of the film’s cast. At least, not officially. With shooting underway on the sequel in Panama, however, there’s renewed chatter about Bane potentially making an appearance.

As per Cosmic Book News, local fans have taken to social media to share photos of a flag being used all around the set that’s either one of two DC Comics locations. The first option is that it could be for the fictional city of Santa Prisca, the location of Pena Dura – the prison that typically holds Bane. The second option is that it’s the flag for Corto Maltese, the fictional South American island. If it’s the latter, CBN speculates that it could point to the Kobra Cult, enemies of the Suicide Squad on the page, instead of Bane.

Before we start getting excited that Bane’s going to show up, then, there are multiple ways this could turn out. For one, Gunn seems to be keen on playing with lesser-known characters in DC’s toybox, like Vigilante (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) or Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior) rather than big-hitters like Bane. Given that, the Kobra Cult seems more like the direction these hints could be going in.

That said, the filmmaker is no stranger to surprise cameos – as we know from his Guardians of the Galaxy movies – so it seems like something he would do to please the fans. Especially if he has smuggled Dave Bautista into the cast to boot. The only issue is that it may be difficult for Gunn to get permission to use Bane, given that Matt Reeves may want to utilize him in his Batman series.

Tell us, though, how likely do you think it is that we'll see Bane in The Suicide Squad when it finally hits theaters in August 2021?