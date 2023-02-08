Super Bowl 2023: All confirmed and rumored Marvel and DC Super Bowl commercials and MCU and DCU celebrity appearances

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are about to go toe-to-toe at Super Bowl LVII. While some people watch for the game, a lot of people can honestly say they’re all about the halftime show and those iconic commercials. You know, the ones that will be replaying in your head for a month. Luckily for all of us, some of the commercials also give us a sneak peak at our favorite superhero movies, and the 2023 Super Bowl is not expected to disappoint.

DCU

The Flash

Traditionally, Warner Bros. does not dish out the money for a 30-second ad spot during the Super Bowl, but this year they forked over the $7 million for The Flash to be teased during the big game. James Gunn himself said the movie is “fantastic,” but only time will tell.

The expected 30-second trailer could show more of the impact the Scarlet Speedster’s time travel has caused the rest of the DC Universe, as Flash Point will reset the DCU as we know it.

With all the controversy surrounding the star of the film, however, it could just be a way for the movie to appeal to potential movie-goers. Ultimately, the fate of the movie will come down to whether or not people are willing go watch Ezra Miller on the big screen.

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Super Bowl LVII is coming out five days before the official premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailers and teasers that have been released in the last few weeks have been showing the overarching threat Kang (Jonathan Majors) poses to the heroes inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The powers-that-be could take this trailer in one of two directions. One, tug at the heartstrings and hope fans show up in fear that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) may make his last appearance in the MCU. Two, ramp up the action sequences and comedy in the trailer – the MCU’s hallmark formula that has kept viewers heading to the theaters since 2008.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

What is expected to be the final Guardians of the Galaxy film for the original guardians will be out in theaters on May 5, 2023, so expect some waterworks. Marvel has already released the first couple of trailers, but there could be a special one for the biggest game of the year. The focus of the upcoming movie looks to be on Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) back story, so we will probably see more of that in the Super Bowl ad.

The Marvels

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU is bringing three of its most powerful women together for The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Monica received powers but no superhero name in WandaVision. The expected trailer could tease what happened to Kamala and Carol when they seemingly switched places at the end of Ms. Marvel. The trailer is sure to be funny as the ladies try to figure things out. Tension could also be high considering Monica’s strained relationship with Carol.

DC & MCU celebrity appearances

Hellmann’s mayonnaise

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson will appear alongside John Hamm and Pete Davidson in a commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Booking.com

Funny woman Melissa McCarthy — who appeared as fake Hela in a stage performance in Thor: Love and Thunder — will reprise her role as the spokesperson for Booking.com during Super Bowl LVII.

Heineken

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man will appear in a commercial for Heineken zero-alcohol beer, which will also tease Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.