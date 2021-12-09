Supergirl star shares BTS photos from ‘The Flash’

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from The Flash, with the multiversal DCEU blockbuster maintaining almost complete radio silence ever since the virtual FanDome event heralded the arrival of a sizzle reel that sent the internet into meltdown.

Having spent seven years mired in the depths of development hell before finally being dragged across the finish line by director Andy Muschietti, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut is looking to explode out of the blocks faster than its protagonist when the movie finally lands in theaters next year.

We know that the story features at least two Barry Allens, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, with the latter poised to become a major player in the DCEU moving forward. The actress recently took to social media and posted a pair of behind the scenes images from The Flash, which you can see below.

As speculation continues to swirl over the future of Henry Cavill’s Superman, we can at least sleep safe in the knowledge that another canonical Kryptonian is on the way. Calle is surely destined for either a standalone film or an HBO Max series given the splash she’s set to make in The Flash, and the fans are definitely on board with the idea.