Superhero fans agree on the perfect comic book movie to watch on Halloween

It’s Halloween, but it’s also a Monday, so if you’re unable to attend a costume party to celebrate the occasion then the next best way to mark the spookiest night of the year is to stick on a particularly timely movie. But which one?

Horror fans obviously have a ton of picks to choose from, while family audiences likewise have a range of selections. But what about those of the superhero persuasion? What comic book film would make the perfect Halloween viewing?

There are those supernatural-themed superhero flicks that spring to mind, such as The Crow, Ghost Rider, and the Blade trilogy. And Marvel Studios also delivered a great new addition earlier this month in the form of Special Presentation Werewolf by Night. But there’s another 2022 offering that all seem to be in agreement is the best choice of viewing material this Halloween. Namely, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, an idea pitched by Twitter user Matt Ramos that soon went viral.

the batman is a halloween movie — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 31, 2022

For those that may have forgotten, The Batman‘s opening act is set on Halloween night, with the Riddler taking out his first victim on All Hallow’s Eve. This is obviously a callback to The Long Halloween, the seminal comic that was one of the many influences on the story writer/director Reeves concocted for his reboot of the Dark Knight’s cinematic adventures, as starring Robert Pattinson.

Prepare yourselves, people, because with The Batman‘s popularity growing all the time we might be about to witness a new “Die Hard is a Christmas movie”-style tradition here, as there’s a strong chance DC lovers are going to re-open the argument over whether it’s is a Halloween flick each and every October from now on. That’s all well and good, just so long as we’re clear that Batman Returns is festive fun for all the family.